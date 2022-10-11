WWE: Latest Update on Who Triple H Wants to Sign Next

Since Triple H took over WWE's Creative following Vince McMahon's sudden departure from the promotion, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who were previously released over the past two years. That list of wrestlers includes Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, three-fourths of Hit Row and, most recently, The Good Brothers. But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, "The Game" won't just stop there.

"Paul Levesque is trying to get everybody back that he had before (in NXT) that got fired when he didn't have power," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk), mentioning that he has an interest in getting Mia Yim back now that her contract with Impact Wrestling has expired.

Triple H's recruiting also stretches beyond that, as news broke this week that there's interest in signing former Ring of Honor World Champion Matt Taven. It was also reported that former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch were backstage at this week's Raw.

Two stars that willingly left the company under the McMahon regime were Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, both of whom have since returned and competed on this week's Monday Night Raw. Gargano has explained in recent interviews how easy the decision to return to WWE became once Triple H took control.

"There were conversations, for sure. We'd be dumb not to have those conversations, right? Especially given everything that was going on, the uncertainty around everything, who knows what could happen. That's the crazy thing about the wrestling business. Literally, everything can change in the blink of an eye The fact that I was able to be incredibly patient and be in no rush to do everything, that's the big gain I had in all this. I could sit back and survey the landscape and make my decision on a timely basis. I didn't have to be like, 'I need a job right now, where am I going to go?' I believe everything happens for a reason," Gargano told the Out of Character Podcast.

"The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (2021) to December (2022), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything," he continued. "Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."