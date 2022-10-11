Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The Good Brothers, made their surprise return to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw. After a promo involving The Judgement Day, it looked as if AJ Styles was on the verge of joining the faction. But it turned out to be a ruse, as Styles revealed he was reuniting with a different "family" in Gallows and Anderson. With The OC reunited, the three were able to chase away The Judgement Day and posed in the middle of the ring.

Gallows and Anderson were cut by the WWE back in April 2020 not long after signing new multi-year contracts with WWE. They then spent the next two years working in Impact Wrestling, AEW, New Japan and in various independent promotions. While news that the pair would be leaving Impact Wrestling popped up a few months back, reports dropped earlier today that the two would be returning to WWE.

Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PBAZk8Gxgt — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

During their time away from WWE, the two won the Impact World Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions, briefly reunited with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as "The Super Elite" in AEW and re-established themselves as members of Bullet Club. Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan as of this writing and was scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the Battle Autumn event on Nov. 5 in Osaka. It's unclear now if that match will still happen.

This story is developing...