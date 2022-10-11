WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion

The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is interested in signing former Ring of Honor World Champion Matt Taven. Taven recently wrapped his run with Impact Wrestling alongside fellow Honor No More faction members Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Vincent.

While Bennett's professional wrestling future remains uncertain, it's worth noting that both Vincent and Kanellis have had ties to WWE recently. Vincent was backstage at Raw on Monday while Kanellis revealed that she's had conversations with both AEW and WWE.

"It's really hard looking 'where do I go next?' I talked to Tony Khan, I talked to Triple H," Kanellis said in an interview last month. "It's a very interesting time for me. For me, it's about creating opportunities for all of the women I'm working with now."

Taven himself is a 13-year wrestling veteran. He spent the majority of his career in Ring of Honor, competing for that promotion from 2009 until 2021. There, he captured just about every championship imaginable, reigning as the ROH World Champion on one occasion, collecting two ROH Tag Titles with partner Mike Bennett, and holding three ROH Six-Man Tag Championships with TK O'Ryan and Vincent.

Taven is most known for leading The Kingdom, a faction that has seen many faces over the years. The original group consisted of Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, and the aforementioned Mike Bennett, but Taven would join just two months later. Once Cole left for the Bullet Club, Taven took over leadership duties and added the likes of Vincent and O'Ryan to its ranks.

