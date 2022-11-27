Triple H (Kind of) Brings William Regal Back for Survivor Series WarGames

WWE's Survivor Series WarGames will see the legendary WarGames match finally debut on WWE's main roster tonight. The match, once a pillar of WCW's annual schedule, was actually introduced to the WWE back in 2017 via the annual NXT TakeOver: WarGames event under Paul "Tripe H" Levesque's leadership. One of the traditions for the match was for it to be announced by then-NXT General Manager William Regal fiercely shouting "WarGames!" with his British accent.

Regal was released by the WWE back at the start of the year and is now under contract with AEW, but "The Game" still somewhat brought him back for tonight's show by tweeting out a video montage of Regal delivering his catchphrase. Ironically, this week's AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley order Regal to "leave and never, ever come back" for his betrayal at last weekend's Full Gear, causing some fans to think he might actually be leaving the promotion. As of now, there's no sign of that. Stay tuned for full updates of Survivor Series WarGames tonight!

Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... pic.twitter.com/5wM71u0u7i — Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2022

This story is developing...