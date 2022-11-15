WWE Announces Official Rules for WarGames Matches Ahead of Survivor Series

WWE officially confirmed the rules for the upcoming WarGames matches at the Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view on Nov. 26 in Boston. Much like with the NXT WarGames matches over the past few years, the submission or surrender stipulation that was involved in WarGames matches in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. There's also no indication that the cage will have a roof, something that was removed when the match was first revived by NXT in 2017. Both of those aspects are still present in AEW's version of the match, dubbed Blood & Guts.

"Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match," per the rules on WWE's Twitter. "After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match. After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage. Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins. The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission."

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Card

Men's Survivor Series WarGames

Women's Survivor Series WarGames: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBD vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

The men's WarGames match has not been confirmed, but all signs point to The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. It was widely believed the fifth member of that second team would be Kevin Owens, but he just went down with an MCL injury.

"We'll have a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," Triple H told The Ringer when it was announced that WarGames was finally coming to WWE's main roster after being an annual staple of NXT's schedule for the past few years. "This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."