WWE’s Alexa Bliss Addresses Ronda Rousey Comments; “No One Looks Good By Themselves”

Alexa Bliss is one of many superstars who were understandably a bit annoyed with Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about her time in WWE, specifically comments describing the in-ring action as “fake fights for fun”. WWE superstars didn’t take so kindly to those comments, especially since many have had numerous surgeries or injuries during their time in the ring, and that includes Alexa Bliss. Bliss addressed Ronda’s comments directly with footage of her talking about an injury that kept her out for quite some time, but ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Bliss a bit more about the biggest issue with Rousey’s comments, which you can find below.

“I feel like anybody can think what they want about what we do, but what we do is freaking hard,” Bliss said. “I understand that, and I have a lot of respect for Ronda and what she does in UFC and everything like that. She came to WWE and we were more than accommodating to her and more than willing to work with her and make sure that she had every tool to succeed because MMA and WWE are a lot different. And yeah, she came with a big fan base behind her and everything like that, but she wouldn’t have been as successful if it wasn’t for the women in the ring with her that were willing to work with her. She’s very talented on her own as well, but it’s a two person thing. No one looks good by themselves.”

“And I guess the thing that kind of irked people, me especially, was the word fake,” Bliss said. “I hate that word, especially because I almost wasn’t cleared because of multiple concussions and my whole 365 documentary is about that. And for me if it was ‘fake’ I would have been 100% the whole time.”

Rousey’s comments also had her taking shots at the WWE fanbase, and Bliss wasn’t having that either.

“But like I said, I have a lot of respect for Ronda and what she did in the company and everything like that, but when the WWE universe was so open to her, don’t crap on us because the fans were more than loyal and that’s the part of being in WWE,” Bliss said. “You’re going to get cheered. You’re going to get booed and you just have to adjust to that. I loved getting booed because then I knew I was doing my job, but some people take to it differently. And if she comes back, hopefully she just stops using the F word.”

Bliss has issues with Rousey’s comments but was also complimentary of what she brings to the table. That wasn’t necessarily true of Bliss’ friend Nia Jax, who was very much open for a throwdown if Rousey wants one. “Yeah, Nia, I love her to death. But you can never control what comes out of her mouth,” Bliss said.

You can find more from our interview with Bliss right here, and you can see Bliss in Quibi’s Fight Like a Girl now, which is available on iOS and Android. Let us know what you thought of Bliss’ thoughts in the comments, and you can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!