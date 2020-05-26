Alexa Bliss Says Ronda Rousey Will Need to Apologize if She Comes Back to WWE

✖

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE television since she dropped the Raw Women's Championship back at Wrestlemania 35. But if and when she does decide to step back into the ring, it sounds like she'll have to make some apologies first. The UFC Hall of Famer caused a stir for comments she made back in mid-April, particularly about fans being "ungrateful" by booing her and once again talking about how pro wrestling is fake compared to mixed martial arts.

"I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them," Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O. "So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

Her comments wound up receiving backlash from a number of active WWE wrestlers, including Alexa Bliss who pointed out how Rousey concussed her while the two were working together at live events.

"I feel like anybody can think what they want about what we do, but what we do is freaking hard," Bliss said in a recent interview with ComicBook. "I understand that, and I have a lot of respect for Ronda and what she does in UFC and everything like that. She came to WWE and we were more than accommodating to her and more than willing to work with her and make sure that she had every tool to succeed because MMA and WWE are a lot different. And yeah, she came with a big fan base behind her and everything like that, but she wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the women in the ring with her that were willing to work with her. She's very talented on her own as well, but it's a two person thing. No one looks good by themselves."

In a new interview with Express this week, Bliss talked about the possibility of Rousey coming back and how the locker room would receive her.

"There's been people in the locker room that I haven't got along with but you have to think about it as you're traveling with people 300 days a year, we're all like sisters," Bliss said. "It's like being in a family reunion every single day of your life. But you hash it out and you get over it and you work together and now we all get along great and we are all one big family. I think she may have some apologizing to do because it was disrespectful and our company is built on respect. But I don't see why she wouldn't be welcome with open arms."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.