WWE and UFC's Parent Company, TKO, Debuts Updated Logo

WWE has surpassed six months in the TKO era. The day after WWE WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on television to announce that he had sold his longtime family business to Endeavor Content. This marked the first time in WWE's near-century long history that it would be under non-McMahon ownership. Endeavor's acquisition of WWE put it alongside its other combat sports giant, UFC, forming a supersized publicly-traded company in the process: TKO. TKO was officially unveiled this past September when WWE's sale to Endeavor was finalized, debuting its sleek lime green look at the New York Stock Exchange.

TKO Debuts Updated Logo

(Photo: WWE, UFC)

The lime green is no more.

As seen on its official website, TKO has traded in the lime green coloring for shiny silver. The font and underline remain unchanged.

(Photo: TKO)

This slight change was done quietly, as none of TKO's social channels made an announcement post sharing the change.

TKO's two biggest events since the merger, and arguably the two biggest events in each of their combat sports companies' history, are coming up next month. WWE will present WWE WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th. Even one month out, the Philadelphia-based super show is already sizing up to be the biggest financial success in WrestleMania history.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card

CONFIRMED: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes CONFIRMED: WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre CONFIRMED: WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley CONFIRMED: WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch RUMORED: Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins RUMORED: WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton RUMORED: WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable RUMORED: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. The Mix and R-Truth

Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. The Mix and R-Truth RUMORED: WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill RUMORED: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles RUMORED: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

The very next week, UFC hosts UFC 300 on Saturday, April 13th. UFC 300 will emanate from UFC's longtime home in Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 300 Card