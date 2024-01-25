TKO Issues Statement on Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Earlier this afternoon, allegations were brought forth against former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and the former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. According to the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Grant alleges McMahon abused her sexually and sexually exploited her while she was an employee.

"Today's complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug," said Ann Callis, Ms. Grant's attorney, in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership."

McMahon briefly retired from his position as CEO and Chairman of WWE after initial allegations were made against him in 2022. Allegedly, McMahon paid millions of dollars to former WWE employees in order to keep alleged affairs and alleged sexual misconduct quiet. He was then the subject of an investigation by WWE's Board of Directors. Once it was "substantially complete," Paul Levesque (Triple H) was appointed Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were momentarily named Co-CEOs.

McMahon returned to the company in January of 2023 despite the Board of Directors claiming that while the government investigations into McMahon's conduct by the U.S. Attorney's Office and SEC were still pending, it "would not be prudent from a shareholder value perspective." Upon said return, he became the Executive Chairman of the Board where he appointed allies and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in the vacant board seats.

In September of 2023, WWE and the UFC officially merged to create a new entity TKO Group Holdings in what became a $21.4 billion sports giant. "Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE," a statement provided by TKO reads. "While this matter predates our TKO executive team's tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant's horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally."

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for additional developments.