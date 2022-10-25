WWE Reveals Ultimate Warrior Signature Series Championship Replica Belt

WWE has revealed the newest entry in its Signature Series of Championship belts, and it will be based on WWE Legend the Ultimate Warrior. The new replica Title is part of WWE's 35th-anniversary celebration of Warrior's debut in WWE, and now the legend will have a custom Championship belt based on his larger-than-life persona (via Fightful). The design of the Title is based on the Winged Eagle-inspired WWE Championship, and also features big pops of color based on Warrior's trademark face paint. The Title is listed on the WWE Shop right here.

The Ultimate Warrior Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt features a wealth of pink throughout the belt and the WWF logo. Pink and blue are also featured front and center, and either end of the belt features a special design and the words Ultimate Warrior and Always Believe.

(Photo: WWE)

The new replica Title will retail for $499.99, and you can find the official description and features below. You can check out an image of the Title belt up-close below as well.

Snap fasteners

Suitable for waist sizes up to 46''

Custom details

Printed graphics on carrying bag

Main plate measures approx. 11.375'' x 8.88'', thickness measures approx. 6.5mm

First side plate measures approx. 3.09'' x 4.95''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

Second side plate measures approx. 3.16'' x 4.4''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

W side plate measures approx. 2.4'' x 1.93''; thickness measures approx. 5mm

End cap measures approx. 4.94'' x 3.38''; thickness measures approx. 7mm

Strap measures approx. 55.06'' x 11.53''; thickness measures approx. 6mm

Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.

Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: WWE Authentic

"Celebrate 35 years of the Ultimate Warrior with this Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt. Only a handful of WWE Legends have staked claim to the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. Bring home one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment history by grabbing this Replica title belt. Modeled after the one held by the sports entertainment icons of yesteryear, this is the perfect addition to any devout WWE fan's collection."

