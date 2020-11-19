WWE's Undertaker Will Be On Cameo For A Limited Time

✖

The Undertaker may be "retired" from the squared circle following the release of the documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride, but that doesn't mean the "Dead Man" is resting in peace as he has recently announced that he will be a part of the unique online service of Cameo to create a limited number of greetings for fans! Cameo, for those who might not be familiar, is a service that allows fans to get personalized greetings from some of the biggest stars around across the medium of entertainment, with Mark Calaway being added to the ever growing roster of the service.

Following the Undertaker's "final match" against AJ Styles at this year's Wrestlemania, he announced that he would be heading into retirement but this is far from the first time that the "Dead Man" had seemingly hung up his tights. With Calaway leaving open the door for his return, some fans believe that he will be making a return to wrestling in the upcoming Survivor Series, with a potential final match taking place at Wrestlemania in 2021. With Survivor Series marking the first original appearance for the Undertaker, fans are definitely right to predict that Calaway might be re-emerging for the pay-per-view event that will be taking place this weekend.

The Official Press Release for the Dead Man's Limited Cameo availability reads as such:

"WWE Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfill at Survivor Series. Don't miss out on your chance at a personalized video message from The Deadman, and be sure to tune into Survivor Series this Sunday, streaming live at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT only on WWE Network!"

With only 30 personalized greetings being made, it's clear that fans of World Wrestling Entertainment will have to be quick in order to get a personal message from the "Phenom", which will surely be hot ticket items considering the groundswell that the Undertaker has seen this year! The segments will cost around $1000 USD for fans so you'll definitely want to crack open your wallets if you want to have a shot!

Will you be trying to get a personalized message from the Undertaker this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!