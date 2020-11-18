The Undertaker Reveals Which Version of The Deadman Was the Most Fun to Perform

✖

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) appeared on this week's edition of The Bump to reflect on his career ahead of his "final farewell" at this Sunday's Survivor Series event. At one point "The Deadman" was asked which version of his iconic character was his favorite. His answer was the standard version of The Undertaker, but the version that was the most fun to perform as was actually his "American Badass" persona. Calaway's era as "Biker Taker" lasted from Judgement Day 2000 to Survivor Series in 2003 and is quite divisive among wrestling fans.

Calaway explained the fun with the gimmick came from it not having any restrictions on his performance, unlike the other versions.

"Probably the most fun [version] was American Badass," Undertaker said. "Because that part just allowed me... there were no handcuffs. I could do whatever I want, I could talk however I wanted. It was just perfect for the time period we were in, the Attitude Era. And then riding the bikes out, obviously. That was really fun. But I think the original Deadman was probably my favorite iteration of it."

Undertaker brought back a pseudo version of his biker persona for his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. In an interview with ComicBook in June, Calaway argued that more could have been done with the American Badass during its initial run.

"I think we cut that off," Calaway said. "We cut that off kind of early when we did the American Badass the first time. I think we could have got a little more mileage out of it, but, it was a different variation. It was an older iteration of it. The American Badass has got a few more years on him. He's a little more grizzled even. And there were still so many I think, aspects of The Undertake you could see in there, so I think it was just like I've wrapped everything all together. And I think those people were really excited."

Undertaker's "final farewell" will take place on the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut back at the 1990 Survivor Series. Retired wrestling legends such as Kane, The Godfather, Savio Vega and Kurt Angle will reportedly be in attendance for the segment.