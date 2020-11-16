WWE Releases More Sasha Banks Photos From The Undertaker Photoshoot

✖

WWE.com released a special photoshoot last Thursday as part of the "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration of The Undertaker. WWE stars such as Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura all appeared in the shoot, channeling "The Phenom's" various looks from his three decades in the business. It appears the site was holding out on a few more photos, as WWE's Twitter account uploaded more photos of Banks from the shoot.

"The Boss" went with Undertaker's more modern look, complete with a black top and MMA gloves. WWE's called the crossover look the "Legit Phenom."

This past weekend turned out to be a big one for Banks, as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion appeared in the latest episode of hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Her character, Koska Reeves, is a fellow Mandalorian who aids Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in raiding an imperial ship in order to find the location of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Darksaber.

Banks is currently booked to face Raw Women's Champion Asuka in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series this coming Sunday. "The Boss" beat Asuka for the title over the summer (thanks to an assist from Bayley), only to drop the title back to "The Empress" at SummerSlam.

