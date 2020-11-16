WWE Releases More Sasha Banks Photos From The Undertaker Photoshoot
WWE.com released a special photoshoot last Thursday as part of the "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration of The Undertaker. WWE stars such as Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura all appeared in the shoot, channeling "The Phenom's" various looks from his three decades in the business. It appears the site was holding out on a few more photos, as WWE's Twitter account uploaded more photos of Banks from the shoot.
"The Boss" went with Undertaker's more modern look, complete with a black top and MMA gloves. WWE's called the crossover look the "Legit Phenom."
This past weekend turned out to be a big one for Banks, as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion appeared in the latest episode of hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Her character, Koska Reeves, is a fellow Mandalorian who aids Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in raiding an imperial ship in order to find the location of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Darksaber.
Banks is currently booked to face Raw Women's Champion Asuka in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series this coming Sunday. "The Boss" beat Asuka for the title over the summer (thanks to an assist from Bayley), only to drop the title back to "The Empress" at SummerSlam.
Check out the full card for Survivor Series below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance