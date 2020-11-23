One WWE Hall of Famer Was Reportedly Backstage at Survivor Series But Absent for Undertaker's Final Farewell

✖

The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" segment during Sunday night's Survivor Series event featured onscreen appearances by Vince McMahon along with more than a dozen WWE Hall of Famers and legends of the past, including Kane, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega ad Rikishi. However, according to PWInsider, there was one noteworthy legend who was backstage for the event but did not appear on camera — the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge. The 11-time former world champion had some legendary encounters with The Undertaker in the late 2000s, particularly an excellent World Heavyweight Championship bout in the main event of WrestleMania 24 and a Hell in a Cell match at the 2008 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The report did not include a reason why Edge didn't appear during the segment itself. The Canadian star has not appeared on WWE television since suffering a torn tricep against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Edge gave the latest update on his road to recovery with Busted Open Radio back in September. Lately, reports of what WWE wants to do with him once he's healthy have ranged the conclusion to his trilogy with Orton at WrestleMania 37 to a match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, possibly involving Alexa Bliss and Beth Phoenix.

"I don't know. It's a learning process because I'm going to be 47 next month, so I didn't know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It's a slow process. I'm not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know," he said. "It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.

"So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked," he continued.