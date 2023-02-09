Here's How The Undertaker Feels About Those Bray Wyatt Comparisons

Ever since Bray Wyatt first arrived on WWE's main roster as the leader of The Wyatt Family, fans have often compared him to The Undertaker. And as Wyatt's character evolved to include more supernatural elements (especially once The Fiend showed up), those comparisons only became more frequent. The two shared the ring a couple of times in the final years of Undertaker's in-ring career, most notably at WrestleMania 31, but a "passing of the torch," finally took place at Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary last month when "The Deadman" tossed LA Knight over to Wyatt for him to hit a Sister Abigail. The WWE Hall of Famer then whispered something into Wyatt's ear before leaving the ring, something Wyatt has declined to share with the rest of the world.

Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) was recently a guest on Sportsnet's Tim & Friends and discussed these comparisons, saying it's not fair to Waytt to keep bringing them up. He explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I'm always interested in what Bray Wyatt is doing. They (the fans) were very interested, and I knew they would when I did it. There's a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think he's his own guy. He's his own character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, it's in the same supernatural genre, but it's 2023, and he's doing his own thing, but I can appreciate [it].

"I can see what he's trying to do. I let him know, too, that my phone's always on, and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do," he continued.

Wyatt also approached the subject during the post-show press conference following this year's Royal Rumble — "I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker." The former WWE Champion beat Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the Rumble, his first pay-per-view bout since returning to the company last year.