WWE Unveils New 'No Holds Barred' Action Figures for Hulk Hogan and Zeus

No Holds Barred is being immortalized in action figure form. As reported by Sports Illustrated, WWE and Mattel are teaming up once again to create a two-pack featuring Hulk Hogan's Rip Thomas and Tiny Lister's Zeus from the 1989 professional wrestling movie. Both figures come complete with their entrance attire, including Zeus's shoulder-padded vest and Rip's "Rip 'Em!" t-shirt, as well as a white-strapped World Wrestling Federation World Championship belt. The Ultimate Edition toys come encased in a cardboard VHS tape and will be on display at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

"WWE is one of the most culturally relevant IPs in our industry, and in entertainment, and we take great pride in tapping into their superstars' iconic moments. We thought this would be a wonderful one to do," Mattel's Global Head of Action Figures P.J. Lewis said of the No Holds Barred two-pack. "There is this wonderful opportunity to create fun products, and we're lucky to have such an incredible partner in WWE. Their talent is always so interested in working together. We're particularly proud of what we've done for kids and collectors. We want to resonate with fans of all ages. That's reflective of their brand, and we have specific designers that are WWE fans."

Hogan and Lister starred opposite each other in the 1989 film, but their feud extended beyond the big screen. Following the release of No Holds Barred, Lister would reprise his role as Zeus inside the WWF squared circle to challenge Hogan "in real life." Zeus would align with "Macho King" Randy Savage en route to their tag team match against Hogan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake at SummerSlam 1989. The bad blood between Hogan and Zeus would stretch until that November, where the two would stand on opposing teams at Survivor Series 1989.

The WWE Mattel presentation is just the first of many pro wrestling events lined up for SDCC weekend. WWE has a panel featuring Sam Roberts, Ciampa, Cody Rhodes, Queen Zelina, and more scheduled for July 21, while AEW will bring CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson to the stage on July 23 for an Excalibur-moderated conversation spotlighting wrestling's biggest heroes and villains.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place next week, from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday, July 24.