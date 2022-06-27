AEW Panel Announced for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

AEW will be taking part in San Diego Comic-Con 2022 next month to help promote their weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage TV shows. The roster's panel will be titled "AEW: Heroes & Villains" and has stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Jade Cargill in attendance. Excalibur will also be there to moderate the panel.

"Join some of the biggest stars of TBS' AEW: Dynamite and TNT's AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion," the official descripton for the panel reads. "The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling. AEW: Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television; the fight-forward show AEW: Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. Follow the fandom on Twitter and Instagram at @AEW and @AEWonTV."

AEW has crossed over into the world of comics on a number of occasions, with DC Comics artists drawing up their own interpretations of various stars to Nyla Rose being a guest author on a recent X-Men book. Newly crowned interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley even talked about the link between the two on the latest episode of The Sessions.

"It occurred to me that wrestling is so much like the comic book universe in that, there's beloved characters that can go any number of ways," Moxley said while talking about AEW's crossover event with New Japan, Forbidden Door. "One character might get brought in as a villain for a one-off and 'get over' and then he ends up being a babyface with his own comic book line... some of them might team up, Forbidden Door is almost going to be like a crossover series between like DC and Marvel or something."

There are so many comparisons between that world, and [wrestling] fans, have you ever been to a Comic-Con? Holy s--- it's the same type of thing," Moxley added. San Diego Comic-Con takes place on July 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.