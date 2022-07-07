Mattel Revealing new WWE Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is making a comeback, and Mattel and WWE aren't about to miss out on all the fun. Today Mattel revealed that it will have a major presence at the show, the first appearance it's made at Comic-Con since 2019. There will be a number of big panels and reveals, including a Hall H Masters of the Universe 40th anniversary celebration panel, and one of the newly announced panels is the WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel, which will be hosted by Sam Roberts and Ciampa (via THR). They will be joined by the Mattel design team and superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina as well as a few surprise guests, and they will reveal some brand new figures and updated looks throughout the presentation.

Typically there's at least one new figure that represents someone on the panel, and both Vega and Rhodes would be perfect choices for that. We've yet to see a figure based on Rhodes in WWE since he returned at WrestleMania 38, and as for Vega, she has so many awesome looks to choose from that a new figure is a no-brainer. You can find the official description for the panel below.

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel: Thur., July 21, 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM in room: 6A. Hosted by Sam Roberts and Ciampa, the star-studded panel will feature Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from the Mattel Design team along with WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Queen Zelina, action figure reveals, and WWE Superstar surprise guests.

There will also be a Meet & Greet with WWE stars, and the description reads "WWE Superstar meet & greet: Thur., July 21, 1:15-2:15 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. A photo meet & greet with WWE Superstars. SDCC WWE collector posters will be available at the booth during the event. Limited quantities available."

"With our return to this iconic in-person event, the Mattel team set an early goal to create the most unforgettable Comic-Con 2022 for our fans," said Mattel's vp and global head of action figures, PJ Lewis. "We will absolutely deliver the most fully immersive experiences that will live long after their time at SDCC." You can find the full Mattel SDCC lineup below.

Masters of the Universe x Cryptoys poster signing: Fri., July 22, 1:00-2:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Artists from OnChain Studios will be on hand to sign exclusive SDCC Masters of the Universe x Cryptoys posters featuring legendary characters He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat and more reimagined as collectible toy NFTs for the metaverse. Attendees can pick up exclusive SDCC lapel pins at the booth all weekend long, and can scan a QR code to register for an exclusive SDCC NFT gift.

Monster High designer signing: Sat., July 23, 2:00-3:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Monster High designers will sign exclusive SDCC Monster High Voltageous Frankie Stein posters. Be on the lookout for Monster High lapel pins and phone ring holders at the booth all weekend long. You'll also be able to snap a photo with original ghouls.

Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Fan Panel: Thur, July 21, 3:00-4:00 PM in Hall H. Kevin Smith will interview some of the greats from MOTU's history, including talent and creators from each era, spanning toys, film, TV and publishing, delving into why MOTU has been a pop culture sensation for four decades and offering a sneak peek at what's to come. Guests include Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith, Rob David, Pixel Dan and some surprise appearances.

Toys Find a Way: Behind the Scenes and Screams of Jurassic World Dinosaur Design: Fri, July 22, 11:00 AM – 12 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. The Mattel Jurassic World Design Team will take fans behind the curtain of creating the toys based on dinosaurs from Jurassic World Dominion. Designers Rafael Bencosme, Chandra Hicks, Greg Murphy and Nikolai Dryuchin will be on hand for a Q&A, first-ever product reveals, trivia and giveaways.

Masters of the Universe Design Panel: Fri., July 22, 3:00-4:00 PM at Mattel Booth #3029. Secrets of Castle Grayskull will be revealed as the minds behind the Masters of the Universe action figure line walk audience members through what's next in Origins, Masterverse, MEGA and more. Damon Nee, Terence Higuchi, Sam Pak, Roy Juarez, Felipe Rojas, and Robert Rudman will detail firsthand the creative process that goes into making Masters of the Universe figures and packaging, tease upcoming releases and answer questions face to face.

Minecraft Diamond Level Design Panel: Sat., July 23, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT at Mattel Booth #3029. The Mattel Design Team and special guest Antti Meriluoto, creative lead consumer products at Mojang Studios, will step behind the curtain of the design journey and creation of the first ever Minecraft action figure collector line – Diamond Level. Crafted with premium materials, Diamond Level, is an ode to classic game play and the adult Minecraft fan who grew up with the game. Celebrating the occasion, Mattel will launch an exclusive figure at Comic-Con.

Are you excited for Mattel and WWE's SDCC panel? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!