Report: Latest Update on Velveteen Dream's NXT Status Following Recent Accusations

NXT star Velveteen Dream was hit with accusations last week of sending explicit messages and images to a group of underage girls. While WWE did not release an official statement on the matter, Dream did by breaking character on Twitter and writing, "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter."

Since then there haven't been any updates on the accusations. On this week's NXT it was announced that Dream would finally challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship on the May 6 episode. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer pointed out later in the night that Dream's standing in the company has gone unchanged despite the alleged scandal.

"Velveteen Dream is clearly there for whatever it's worth," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "He wasn't on the show tonight, but he's supposed to wrestle Adam Cole and that was pushed pretty hard."

Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., first arrived in WWE as a contestant on the sixth season of Tough Enough back in 2015. While he only finished ninth on the show, he did still earn a developmental contract and debuted his Prince-esque in March 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the brand's most charismatic figures with memorable rivalries with Aleister Black, Ricochet, EC3, Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle. He captured the NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano in January 2019 and held it for a record 231 days before dropping it to The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong.

On top of Dream's title match with Cole, the show will feature NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai, Finn Balor's return and Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux's official debuts.

WWE announced back on April 15 that it would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which including firing more 30 active wrestlers including a handful of NXT stars and Performance Center trainees.

