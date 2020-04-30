Finn Balor, Charlotte, Velveteen Dream, And More Set for NXT Next Week

✖

Tonight's NXT featured some amazing matches and even a big tease of an anticipated debut, but during the episode, we also got a preview of some of the matches on next week's show, and it is stacked. In addition to the next round of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, we'll also get the reveal of what happened to Finn Balor last week, as he was evidently attacked before his match and taken out of competition. That mystery will get an answer next week when Balor addresses what happened and more importantly who was behind it, but we're also getting two more NXT Championship matches thanks to Adam Cole and Charlotte Flair, who are defending their titles against some big-time opponents and fan-favorites.

First up is Charlotte, who took down Mia Yim on this week's episode. They traded some hard shots, but ultimately it was Charlotte putting Yim in a figure-four (complete with bridge) that caused Yim to tap out. Charlotte talked a lot of trash during their match, and while Yim couldn't take her down, Flair's walk out of the ring was cut off by Io Shirai, who earned her Number 1 Contender spot in last week's Ladder Match. Shirai gave Charlotte a warning and essentially told her she's coming for the title next week, and while Charlotte was quite confident, you could tell there was a hint of doubt when looking at Shirai and what she can do in the ring.

We then got the announcement of the Men's NXT Championship match, which will put Velveteen Dream in the ring with current champ Adam Cole. Cole and Dream have had an ongoing rivalry ever since Undisputed ERA caused Dream to lose the North American Championship, and since then Dream has gone through the ERA one by one to get to Cole.

Now he's got him all alone in the ring for the biggest title there is, and we doubt Dream is going to let that opportunity slip through his hands.

Those are some promising matches, and that doesn't even include Drake Maverick's next match in the tournament or Karrion Kross and Scarlet Bourdeaux's upcoming debuts either, so you will not want to miss next week's NXT.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese

Are you excited for next week's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

