Watch: "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" Trailer Released

The trailer for VICE's The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon documentary dropped this weekend, giving wrestling fans a hint of what the new documentary will cover when it drops on Tuesday. The clip featured Jim Cornette, Vince Russo and Bryan Alvarez as talking heads and featured a wide variety of McMahon clips, from Owen Hart confronting him to him walking out of a courtroom in a neck brace during the Steroid Trials to him casually tossing away a microphone shortly after The Wall Street Journal dropped its initial report about McMahon's sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year. This will mark the first documentary to cover the scandal that wound up resulting in McMahon leaving the company and stepping down from all his positions back in July.

The documentary was originally scheduled for Oct. 18 but moved due to it conflicting with that week's NXT and AEW Dynamite. The two-hour special's official synopsis reads, "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire."

As for the future of wrestling-related content on VICE, fans are still waiting for official news on the fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring. Evan Husney, one-half of the show's creators, addressed rumors last month about WWE trying to get the show canceled.

"It was some rumor about how WWE was putting pressure on A&E to not air our shows and it could be too controversial, so they were going to cancel it. VICE would never do that because it's their most successful show," Husney said on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. "If Dark Side wasn't successful, I could see not doing another season. It was this weird thing where, yeah, season three had some controversial moments, I could see where people put two and two together, we see that happen every day in the wrestling news cycle of people guessing with the rumor mill and speculating what one thing means and two things are similar, you put it together and you have a story. That's how our news cycle works. I totally understand how people come to that conclusion. 99.9% of the time of anything, any conspiracy, is always the most boring answer or reason. In this case, the boring answer is that we just made another show for a second."

"Dark Side is in the works," Husney later added. "There are still some things to work out, can't say anything official yet, we're in talks right now. There should be an official word, wink wink, nod nod, soon, we hope, but nothing we can say definitively right now. We aren't done with the show, in terms of what popular thought may be or what the rumor and innuendo is. We're definitely not done with the show. It would have been incredibly challenging for us to do another season of Dark Side and this at the same time. We're way too much of control freaks to be able to do both. It would have been too tough. We wanted to give Tales from the Territories its best chance to be its own thing and create another brand. Maybe someday, once we've built this and it's off and running, that can go, Dark Side can go. We really put it on pause in order to focus on this, but we're not done with it as far as Jason and I are concerned."