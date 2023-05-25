WWE Offers a Closer Look at the New World Heavyweight Championship's Hidden Details

WWE released a new video offering a closer look at the World Heavyweight Championship before an inaugural champion gets crowned at Night of Champions this weekend. The 26-second clip confirmed five hidden details built into the title's design, including a tribute to the classic "Winged Eagle" WWF Championship (the eagle), a nod to Bruno Sammartino's version of the WWWF Championship (the crown) and 60 diamonds representing the WWE's 60 years as a promotion. The title's three lions apparently match the McMahon family crest and the main face plate is outlined with what's meant to be ring ropes.

The title's design has also drawn immediate comparisons to the classic "Big Gold" Championship belt, which previously served as the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Heavyweight Championship and eventually WWE's first version of the World Heavyweight Championship from 2002-13. While not officially confirmed, the rumor is that WWE will continue the lineage of the original WHC with the new title. The title was previously unified with the WWE Championship via Randy Orton in late 2013 and a second world championship was not brought back to the company until the Universal Championship was unveiled in 2016.

The design may be new, but it’s rich in history! 👀 pic.twitter.com/imdzTIJEd9 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2023

One of the big criticisms surrounding the title is its "consolation prize" status given it was introduced because no wrestler could get the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off of Reigns. Even AJ Styles, one of the men fighting over the championship, addressed the elephant in the room during a recent interview with The New York Post.

"Is it a secondary? Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman, the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it's not? We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all," Styles said. "What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship? It is what it is, and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we'll see what title's secondary."

WWE Night of Champions Full Card (As of Now)