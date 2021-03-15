Report: Three WWE Legends Who Won't Be at WrestleMania 37

✖

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer named three WWE legends who will not be involved in WrestleMania 37 next month — The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The fact that "The Deadman" won't be popping up shouldn't come as a surprise, his retirement announcement and "final farewell" last year made it abundantly clear he won't be wrestling again (at least for now...). Goldberg was just involved in the WWE Championship picture two months ago when he challenged Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, but there's a good chance WWE is saving his second contracted match of 2021 until later on in the year.

Finally there's Lesnar. "The Beast" hasn't been seen on WWE programming since dropping the WWE title McIntyre at WreslteMania 36, and by all accounts is technically a free agent. But the absence may still come as a disappointment to some as the dream match between him and newly-crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley feels tailor-made for a big event like WrestleMania.

"As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time," Lashley told Inside The Ropes in February just before squashing The Miz to become world champion. "So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg."

"Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I'm looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew," he added. "Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy."

This will also mark the first time Lesnar hasn't been involved in a Mania since WrestleMania XXVIII back in 2012. He's been in the main event three times since then (WrestleManias 31, 34 and 36), and even when he isn't he's usually involved in a match for with the WWE or Universal Championships.

As of now, only two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania. And before WWE can turn its full attention to the two-night event, it has to get through Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view first. Here's the card for the show: