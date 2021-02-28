Bobby Lashley Names His Top Opponent for WrestleMania 37

✖

Bobby Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, and based on a recent interview with Inside the Ropes he sounds incredibly confident that he'll win and carry the championship into WrestleMania 37. So confident in fact that named former champion Drew McIntyre as his most likely opponent for Mania, while also giving a nod to the dream match between himself and Brock Lesnar.

"As far as Brock, Brock is one person but how I look at it is Drew beat Brock in, like, no time," Lashley said. So, of course, my sights were set on Brock for some time but, like I said, Drew is the man, Drew is the one that beat him, Drew beat Goldberg."

"Of course Brock is that kind of mystery match, dream match that everybody has wanted us to have for some time now but right now, I'm looking to be the best and right now the best is Drew," he added. "Drew is the top guy. If I beat Miz, or when I beat Miz, I think Drew is the guy."

Lashley attacked McIntyre following his successful title defense inside the Elimination Chamber last week, giving Miz the perfect opportunity to cash in Money in the Bank and become a two-time WWE Champion. It was revealed the following night that Miz made a deal with the Hurt Business, which Lashley collected on by getting the first crack at "The A-Lister."

"f course he [Miz] is probably a little upset, but you've got to beat the man to be the man - that's what everybody always says, that famous quote by Ric Flair, 'To be the man you've got to beat the man' — and Drew's the man," Lashley said. "I mean, I helped Miz beat Drew, but outside of that, Drew's been the man. I think all the focus should be on Drew."

McIntyre was absent from the episode but has been confirmed to appear on this week's Raw. Whether or not he crashes the match and attacks both men remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that recent backstage rumors have pointed towards Lashley — and not Miz —being in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania