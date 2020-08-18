Goldberg Confirms He'll Wrestle Twice a Year for WWE Until 2023

✖

Goldberg hasn't appeared on WWE television since he dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. But if you thought the WWE Hall of Famer was done performing inside of a WWE ring, think again. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion appeared on a recent episode of The Pop Culture Show podcast, where he revealed his current WWE contract will have him wrestling two matches a year up through 2023. Goldberg explained, "I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under pretty much.

"We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon," he continued. "My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s."

After being absent for more than a decade, Goldberg returned to the WWE in late 2016 and kicked off a feud with Brock Lesnar that led to a Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg started his two-matches-a-year schedule in 2019, facing The Undertaker at Super ShowDown and Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. This year saw him beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal title in three minutes at the 2020 Super ShowDown event before his WrestleMania match, which was originally against Roman Reigns.

In an interview with Carcast days after WrestleMania, Goldberg gave his first reactions to Reigns backing out of the title match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I go to Orlando, I tape, I come back here and quarantine. It’s just been like ‘Groundhog Day’. Obviously, I had a change of opponents at the very last moment. Roman Reigns, everybody knows he has leukemia, he’s in remission and obviously his immune system is down,” Goldberg said. “I don't know why it was even considered in the beginning besides he’d invested the time and WWE invested the money in the angle, the match. So literally until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. Plans changed at the very last minute. I did my match with [Braun Strowman] and it was possible that I could do a match with Roman again before the fifth [of April], that obviously fell through.”

He continued, “It was still a possibility on [Roman’s] end that he could go through with the match. We went to the [WWE Performance Center] and our temperatures were taken when we walked in, the place was scrubbed up and down, there were a limited amount of people allowed in and out of the building, it was very controlled. I think what happened was somebody was sick and Roman had heard about it. They just had the flu, but just the fact that someone was sick under those circumstances, at the end of the day, he just couldn’t do it. More power to him to continually want to get it done, whether that’s realistic or unrealistic from a person in his shoes [is] concerned but you’ve got to love the guy because up to the 11th hour, he was still willing to do it.”

