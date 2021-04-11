WrestleMania 37: Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds for Night 2

✖

WWE's WrestleMania 37 Night Two will take place on Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While the weather has been incredibly unkind to WWE's plans for its big annual event so far, the show is still scheduled to start on time despite the heavy amount of rainfall that hit the stadium throughout Sunday afternoon.

The show is headlined by arguably the biggest match of the weekend as Roman Reigns will look to continue his dominant reign as WWE Universal Champion by taking on both 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge and former world champion Daniel Bryan. The "Rated-R Superstar" earned his spot in the match by winning the Rumble as the No. 1 entrant, while Bryan inserted himself into the title picture by winning an Elimination Chamber match in February. Bryan lost his immediate title match to Reigns that night due to fatigue, but kept pressing for a standard match with "The Head of the Table." He eventually got his wish at Fastlane and even managed to force Reigns to submit to a Yes Lock, but Edge turned heel and started battering both men with chairs before the submission could be recognized.

How to Watch WrestleMania 37 Night Two:

Date: April 11, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Stream: Peacock TV

Elsewhere on the show Rhea Ripley will compete in her first singles match as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, challenging Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Other title matches throughout the night include a women's tag title bout, Riddle vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship and Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight. It's still not 100% clear what that stipulation entails.

"Every single day of the week, when you prep at a 12, the 10 comes easy!"@WWERomanReigns puts in the work every day to "show up and win", and he doesn't care what you have to say about it! #SmackDown @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/o8Wzy2uAz2 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 Night Two below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline:

WrestleMania 37 Full Card Night Two: