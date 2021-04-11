WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Could See More Delays Due to Severe Weather

✖

WWE's WrestleMania 37 event has already dealt with bad conditions due to the weather in Tampa, Florida, and based on the latest weather forecasts it looks like that will once again be the case for Night Two on Sunday night. According to The Weather Channel the city is expected to have thunderstorms with winds as high as 13 miles per hour throughout the day. The current forecast calls for a 66% chance of rain when the Night Two kickoff show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. local time. Those storms are expected to scatter when the show is set to begin at 8 pm. but the chances of rain will continue for at least another hour.

Hours before Night One started on Saturday fans inside Raymond James Stadium were instructed to take shelter as a major storm hit the area. The show was able to start on-time, but following an introduction from Vince McMahon and a performance by Bebe Rexha the show was immediately delayed approximately 40 minutes due to rain. There were no interruptions once the show began, but wrestlers like Mandy Rose and AJ Styles slipped on rain-covered entrance ramp as the show went on while portions of the entrance stage (the sails of the pirate ship) were damaged.

Good morning once again from Tampa, where there was just a massive crash of thunder that jolted me. Forecast for Night 2 of #WrestleMania is...not great. But hopefully severe weather hits earlier in day. pic.twitter.com/9ZGULlP4A2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

As of now, WWE has made no indication that the weather will slow down Night Two. But stay tuned for any further updates as they become available.

Welp. Thanos has arrived in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/dwPBS0rJPU — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

Here are the results from Night One:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

And here's what's on the schedule for Night Two: