Bad Bunny Performs with WWE 24/7 Championship During Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny performed with the WWE 24/7 Championship during Saturday Night Live! Ever since he was enlisted to perform during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this January, the recording artist has been a regular part of WWE Monday Night Raw. He's been embroiled in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison, and with the help of recent debuting star Damien Priest, Bad Bunny has had a number of prominent moments in the past few weeks. This past Monday, Priest even helped Bad Bunny become an official WWE champion by winning the 24/7 Championship ahead of his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Given how his upcoming Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance was promoted during Monday Night Raw, fans had suspected that the 24/7 Championship would come into play at some point during the show. Bad Bunny made these ideas come to fruition by performing his second outing with the 24/7 Championship front and center during his big moment:

Was it me, or was it weird seeing the #247championship on #SNL? I was expecting @RonKillings to make a cameo at the end to win his baby back.#badbunny #wwe #247champion #saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/JvPZCuoFAZ — Michael J Puddy (@MichaelJPuddy) February 21, 2021

Bad Bunny joins other non-WWE Superstar champions such as Enes Kanter, Kyle Busch, Marshmello, Michael Giaccio, Mike Rome, Rob Stone, Rob Gronkowski (who still holds the record for longest reign with the title at 67 days) and even Santa Claus at one point. With NBC Universal and WWE announcing that the WWE Network would be joining the Peacock streaming service in just a couple of weeks, this collision of worlds is truly the first of many.

This is also the first of many collisions for Bad Bunny as well as it's becoming all the more likely that he'll continue interacting with the WWE world until Wrestlemania 37 this April. We'll see how that shakes out soon enough as the WWE is currently gearing up for it's next big pay-per-view event, Elimination Chamber, on Sunday February 21st. Here's the current card:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber)

Universal Championship No. 1 Contender: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber Winner

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Lacey Evans

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle

How are you liking Bad Bunny's time in the WWE so far? What did you think of this Saturday Night Live invasion? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!