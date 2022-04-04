WWE WrestleMania: Fans React to Roman Reigns Unifying the Championships

The WWE Universe is reacting to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and WWE Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38! With Roman Reigns continuing on one of his hottest streaks in his entire career thus far, one of the questions that began popping up was who exactly could actually defeat the top contender (and top villain) in the company. Making matters even more curious was the fact that Reigns himself made many allusions to his family, and to the fact that he was the true head of the table for them.

With the unification match unifying the WWE and WWE Universal Championship titles together, that table itself has gotten even bigger than ever as WWE continuing to tout that this as the biggest match in WrestleMania history. It seemed like Brock Lesnar was going to be the contender to the throne as he had become champion on the Monday Night Raw brand, and it all led to their match at WrestleMania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1510826767786954752?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Ultimately, while Lesnar did a ton of damage to Reigns, it was Reigns who was able to take home the victory. Now he’s become the champion of both brands, and now sits on an even bigger table than before. Now who can beat him now? It’s certainly a question for the future, but read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Roman Reigns’ big win! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

What a Legacy

https://twitter.com/TranquiloSZN/status/1510826690938871808?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Only One at the Top

https://twitter.com/pinatafarms/status/1510826308066021381?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Acknowledge Him!

https://twitter.com/GOATGOD_1000/status/1510827572501831682?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Undisputed

https://twitter.com/AnjaliReignsB2R/status/1510829116865462275?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Our Tribal Chief

https://twitter.com/SenranZero64/status/1510829106035888128?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

The Empire Continues

https://twitter.com/reignslight/status/1510829469501734917?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

The Head of the Biggest Table!

https://twitter.com/A213vip/status/1510829764029952003?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

God Mode

https://twitter.com/stylistcantony/status/1510829727157739525?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

It’s All His Now

https://twitter.com/Alone_forever90/status/1510828714539560964?s=20&t=CmyKNfDALtpx3B6TAwLj3Q

Now Whoever Beats Him Though…