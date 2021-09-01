WWE Reportedly Making Massive Change to WrestleMania 38

✖

WWE's next WrestleMania event, WrestleMania 38, was originally announced for April 3, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (outside of Dallas, home to the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise). The company's initial announcement earlier this year indicated the show would be going back to a one-night event after WrestleMania 36 and 37 were both stretched across two nights. WrestleMania 36 took place inside of the empty WWE Performance Center at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while WrestleMania 37 operated with a limited crowd at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

According to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE is now planning on making WrestleMania 38 two nights long as well. Barring any changes, this would be the first two-night WrestleMania to have potentially sold-out crowds on both nights. WWE's last WrestleMania that took place inside AT&T Stadium — WrestleMania 32 — set the attendance record for the annual event at over 100,000.

The big rumored match for next year's WrestleMania is the dream match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Nothing has been confirmed, though Johnson has said in the past he'd love to face Reigns while "The Tribal Chief" has brought up the match in numerous interviews. Reigns saw his Universal Championship reign eclipse a full calendar year earlier this week.

"I think I'm the guy (to bring Johnson back). If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build-up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," Reigns said on the Load Management podcast in 2020. "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns said in a separate interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."