Roman Reigns Explains Why He's the Man Who Can Get The Rock Back in a WWE Ring

Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have floated out the idea of facing each other at WrestleMania for years, and the match picked up steam once again when Johnson endorsed the idea mere weeks after a now-heel Reigns won back the WWE Universal Championship. Johnson said in an interview on his YouTube channel, "I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one." Reigns was asked about that dream match while appearing on the Load Management podcast this week, and stated if anybody is able to get "The People's Champ" back in a WWE ring it's him.

"I think I'm the guy. If there is anybody that he would feel comfortable with in the ring, and have the proper build up and can rise to that occasion, there's no doubt I'm the guy. We will definitely have to crack a lot of eggs to get to that," Reigns said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "That's just good TV. Going forward and building a really dominant bad guy within myself and here comes the astronomical superstar, there has never been a guy on his level. You would have to build that villain to get to that point."

Reigns mentioned another potential dream match during the interview — himself vs. CM Punk. "The Tribal Chief" made it clear that he's still not a fan of Punk for his "Make Roman look strong" comments from 2014, but would do business if the situation was right.

"If you'd watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it's within your blood, the you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder," Reigns said.

"If it's something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them sink their teeth into the product, and really dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it," he continued. "I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do, but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if [he's] willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be into it."

Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship against Jey Uso at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view this past Sunday. The fallout from that match is expected to take place on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.