Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make his return to the WWE at Survivor Series this November, according to a new report from The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported back in June that the company was trying to get "The People's Champ" to make some sort of appearance at the show, given it's the 25th anniversary of his debut. There's also the matter of Johnson taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has been heavily rumored for an upcoming WrestleMania. Zarian also mentioned that WWE is looking to host the show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Neither Johnson nor the WWE have responded to these reports.

Johnson gave WWE fans hope of a dream match between himself and Reigns while giving an interview with Hiram Garcia last September. He said at the time, "But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he added. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year's Survivor Series. pic.twitter.com/rknlcPuXWS — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Reigns has been hyping up the match in his own interviews. He pitched the idea for it to be at either WrestleMania 38 (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) or WrestleMania 39 (SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles) in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year.

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns said. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

Johnson made headlines earlier this week when he confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would not be appearing in future installments of the Fast & Furious franchise.

“I laughed and I laughed hard," Johnson said when discussing VIn Diesel's comments about his behavior the set of previous installments. "I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”