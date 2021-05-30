WWE: Latest Update on WrestleMania 38 Being Extended to Two Nights

✖

WWE's last two installments of WrestleMania were stretched across two nights, and it looks like that becoming the norm is still on the table with WrestleMania 38 next April. With WrestleMania 35 getting critically panned for running too long and the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out WWE's chances of running Tampa's Raymond James Stadium last year, WrestleMania 36 was extended to two nights last April from inside the WWE Performance Center. The same strategy was used for WrestleMania 37, marking the first time WWE fans could attend a pay-per-view since the pandemic while breaking up the show two halves each roughly three-and-a-half hours.

As of now, WrestleMania 38 is currently slated to be just one night next year at the AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas. But according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, multiple wrestlers have been vocally supportive of two-night WrestleManias going forward. These wrestlers have reportedly pointed out how the crowds remain energized across both nights, as opposed to be worn out by the second half of a six-hour show.

Brian Gewirtz, who helped construct numerous WrestleManias during his time as a WWE writer, talked about the idea during an interview with ComicBook earlier this year.

"I'm sure there's a lot of factors that go into deciding whether it should be one night or two. As the fan, I like it as one night. I like to keep it special and I don't like it one night at seven hours long either," Gewirtz said. "I know there's a tendency, and a very understandable tendency, to want to have everybody on the card and want to reward everyone for their hard work. And I get all that. That makes a ton of sense. But at a certain point as a fan, it's not necessarily about getting everybody on the card. It's unfortunate that the chips fall that way. That's how it has to do that. I think the lead-up, the stadiums and matches and everything, it should be representative of WrestleMania. And I like it over one night. That's just my personal preference. I'm sure there are people and lots of reasons why two nights are great too, but I like keeping it one and kind of just having the best of the best represented."

