WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Prefer Night One To Night Two
Once again this year, the WWE decided to split their main event in WrestleMania over the course of two nights, but it seems that among wrestling fans that Night One was far superior to the matches that have recently taken place with the second night. The first night featured matches including Bobby Lashley defeating Drew McIntyre to retain the Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair turned heads by defeating Sasha Banks for the title, and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins with an "all around the world", which fans believe night two hasn't managed to catch up with.
What was your favorite night of this year's WrestleMania? What has been your favorite match of the major WWE event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
There's A Vote For Night One
You really dropped the ball @WWE ! Night two SUCKS!!#WrestleMania— KML (@KellyMLaw2) April 12, 2021
WAY Better
Night one was WAY better than night 2 of #WrestleMania— Chris (@BeardedFish927) April 12, 2021
Should WrestleMania Return To One Night?
Seriously though this is why two night of #WrestleMania is a bad idea. Tonight is NOT the same. Put it all on one night.— Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) April 12, 2021
Harsh Words
Tonight sucks, hard. I'm just going to pretend there was just one night of Mania and it was Saturday #Wrestlemania— Dorian, Halcyon Dreaming (@Vigadeath) April 12, 2021
So Much Better
NIGHT ONE HAS BEEN SO MUCH BETTER THEN NIGHT 2 #WrestleMania #WWE2K22 #wwe— !CALCIO (@TEAMCB16) April 12, 2021
More Entertaining
Night one of Wrestlemania was a lot more entertaining than what we’ve gotten so far tonight— Jameson Hutchison (@Jamesonrulez) April 12, 2021
Good Analogy
Night One vs Night Two. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sACBLqIArY— TheLegitESTBOSS (@TheLegitESTBOSS) April 12, 2021
A Great Example
So far, this is a great example as to why Wrestlemania should only be one night. Night 2 just hasn't done it for me yet.— Gavvie-san (@GavvieUK) April 12, 2021
Poor Flashbacks
They gotta stop with the recaps from night one to remind everyone how superior that night was compared to tonight#WrestleMania— Roberto Duque (@RAD_pencils) April 12, 2021
What Happened?
Amazing that the same company that put together an absolutely all timer event in #WrestleMania night one can follow up with this shit— Oh Hai Mark (@OhHaiMark5) April 12, 2021