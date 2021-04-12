WrestleMania 37: WWE Fans Prefer Night One To Night Two

Once again this year, the WWE decided to split their main event in WrestleMania over the course of two nights, but it seems that among wrestling fans that Night One was far superior to the matches that have recently taken place with the second night. The first night featured matches including Bobby Lashley defeating Drew McIntyre to retain the Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair turned heads by defeating Sasha Banks for the title, and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins with an "all around the world", which fans believe night two hasn't managed to catch up with.

