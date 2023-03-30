Vince McMahon's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status Revealed

Vince McMahon is back in WWE. The longtime sports-entertainment executive returned to the WWE Board of Directors this past January, ending his six-month retirement. Vince's comeback sent a ripple effect throughout the company, as just weeks later WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leaving CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan. The chairman position would revert back to Vince, as he was re-elected as chairman of the board in the moments after Stephanie's resignation. Despite all these corporate shake-ups, WWE's management team remained the same, as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has retained the creative control that he assumed last summer.

That said, many have questioned how long Triple H's creative reign will continue now with Vince back in the company. That speculation was amplified earlier this month when Vince attended Monday Night Raw for the first time since his retirement, but reports indicated that he was strictly there to support a returning John Cena.

While Vince is not back on the road with WWE full-time again, he is making a big trip for the company this weekend. According to PWInsider, Vince will "100 percent" be in attendance for WWE WrestleMania 39.

It's unclear what kind of presence Vince will have on the show. Past iterations of WWE WrestleMania have regularly featured Vince operating as a backstage producer, helping call some of the marquee matches from his headset in gorilla position. He has also been a competitor at the event, wrestling the likes of Shane McMahon and Bret Hart in years past. Most recently, Vince had an impromptu match against Pat McAfee at 2022's WWE WrestleMania 38.

It's worth noting that Vince was previously part of WWE advertising for WWE WrestleMania 39. Fans caught "DIRECTED BY VINCE MCMAHON" on one of the match graphics for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, but that label was quietly removed in the days that followed.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this weekend, streaming on Peacock this Saturday, April 1st and this Sunday, April 2nd. You can check out the full card below...