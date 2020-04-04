Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Open WrestleMania 36 by Winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off WrestleMania 36 by beating The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The pair won the match when Bliss hit Kairi Sane with Twisted Bliss. The win brought an end to Asuka and Sane’s record-setting tag title reign at 178 days. Bliss & Cross are the first team to hold the tag titles more than once since they’ve were re-introduced in February 2019.

Check out the full card for Night One of WrestleMania 36 below:

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

