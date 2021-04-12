WWE's Apollo Crews Becomes New Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania

✖

Many WWE fans have been wondering just what would be in store for Apollo Crews and Big E during their Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37, and early on we got our answer. The match started off with both stars grabbing Kendo Sticks and going to town, but after several shots from both Big E got the better of the exchange. Then both stars ended up outside of the ring and feeling the pain, and eventually, Crews went to crush E between two steel steps, but Big E moved out of the way. That paved the way for Big E hitting a Uranage on Crews, slamming him onto the steel steps.

Big E then grabbed a table much to the delight of the crowd, and he put it into the ring. Big E went to put Crews on the table but Crews hit him with a huge kick and then brutalized him with a Kendo Stick several times. He put E onto the table and went for the splash but E evaded, sending Crews through the table.

Big E then went for his Big Ending but he was interrupted by a charging Dabba Kato, who powerbombed E into the mat and stunned him. He then dragged Crews over top of E and that was enough for the win.

Crews is now your Intercontinental Champion, and it would see the start of a powerful new duo has begun.

Here's the official results from Night 1 and the card for Night 2.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Natalya and Tamina

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs Sheamus

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!