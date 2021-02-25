WWE Fans Debate Over Which WrestleMania Had the Best Opening Match

WWE's annual WrestleMania event has seen dozens of classic matches across its 36 installments. But while many of the shows are best remembered for their main event there's often debate over which show had the best opening match. Some of them were sprints made to shock the audience (Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar), some were technical master classes (Bret vs. Owen, Mysterio vs. Guerrero) and some even directly affected what would happen on the rest of the show (Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H).

The official WrestleMania Twitter account posed the question on Thursday, prompting a debate from hundreds of wrestling fans. You can see their nominations below, and let us know your pick down in the comments!