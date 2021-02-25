WWE Fans Debate Over Which WrestleMania Had the Best Opening Match
WWE's annual WrestleMania event has seen dozens of classic matches across its 36 installments. But while many of the shows are best remembered for their main event there's often debate over which show had the best opening match. Some of them were sprints made to shock the audience (Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar), some were technical master classes (Bret vs. Owen, Mysterio vs. Guerrero) and some even directly affected what would happen on the rest of the show (Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H).
The official WrestleMania Twitter account posed the question on Thursday, prompting a debate from hundreds of wrestling fans. You can see their nominations below, and let us know your pick down in the comments!
The best opening match in #WrestleMania history is _____.— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 25, 2021
Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (WrestleMania XXX)
Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H. WM30. Monster match.— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 25, 2021
prevnext
This match right here was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SImJwMMuR— Joseph Font (@JosephFont4) February 25, 2021
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania X)
A masterclass of technical wrestling and storytelling - my choice is Bret Hart against the late great Owen Hart at WrestleMania X... #BretHart #OwenHart #WWE #WrestleMania #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JLsHPSfFXV— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Bret Hart vs Owen Hart WrestleMania 10 (Fun fact this was the first wrestling match I have ever watched.) 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/NjPKpvrWA8— D e v 2 D u s t R e s o n a n c e (@Dev2Dust) February 25, 2021
prevnext
Bret vs Owen by a country mile. pic.twitter.com/eBDTTk4JUp— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) February 25, 2021
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 35)
It may not have been the “best wrestling match” but I was so hype when Rollins beat Brock so I gotta go with Rollins/Lesnar! pic.twitter.com/CbiNVZTZGv— Pun761 🇩🇴/🇵🇷 (@Punish761) February 25, 2021
prevnext
Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar at Mania 35. pic.twitter.com/LcsGkTaudc— Nathan Hogan (@NatHog97) February 25, 2021
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon (WrestleMania 33)
the only correct answer pic.twitter.com/sVCf6Nym2r— JustAJayyy 🇲🇽♎️ (@whooo_leo) February 25, 2021
prevnext
Bret v Owen is the unanimous answer, but this would be my selection for best Opening in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/by7tsK2A8c— Mateo Granada Jr (@mgranadajr) February 25, 2021
Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WrestleMania 31)
February 25, 2021prevnext
Money in the Bank (WrestleMania 23)
prevnext
Any MITB opener pic.twitter.com/afM6r3gyM6— JT Evans (@JT_Evans97) February 25, 2021
Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (WrestleMania 21)
prev
Rey vs. Eddie at WM 21 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sYc593LJOA— DTA Wrestling (@DTAWrestling) February 25, 2021