Edge Confirms He'll Challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

Edge finally confirmed who he'll be challenging at WrestleMania 37 in April during Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. After making quick work of a badly injured Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship, Roman Reigns had his celebration cut short when Edge hit the ring and knocked him out with a Spear. He then pointed to the WrestleMania sign, making it abundantly clear that he'd be using his Royal Rumble win to challenge "The Tribal Chief."

Reigns had been fuming for weeks that Edge hadn't picked him from the very beginning, and things finally got physical on this week's SmackDown when Edge speared Jey Uso during a brawl and was promptly jumped by the "Head of the Table."

Though he had teased possibly challenging WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Finn Balor, Edge made it abundantly clear in recent interviews that he was focused on Reigns.

"Roman Reigns. For years I've been saying, especially when Jay and I had our podcast, he was getting all kinds of flack and, you know, I never understood because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kind of wasn't allowed to come out character-wise," Edge said while on The Steve Dangle Podcast earlier this week. "So he was a guy that I always saw, I was like, 'man what I could do with that guy.' But there's loads of them. There really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like, AJ Styles, so I started in '92, I think AJ started in like '96, and we've never wrestled, which is insane. We've both been in the industry that long, we're just always separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan, and I was WWE my entire career. That's another aspect of it too, is these guys that I haven't wrestled that I should have by now, so that's really cool."

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.