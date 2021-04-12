WWE Fans Cannot Comprehend Titus And Hogan's Pirate Costumes
This year's WrestleMania decided to have two hosts start each night, choosing Hulk Hogan and Titus for the roles, and though the first night had a number of fans booing Hogan during his appearance, it seems as if fans were befuddled by the pirate costumes being worn by the hosts. With WrestleMania 37 deciding to go with the pirate theme once again this year, it might make sense for the two hosts of the event to wear garrish attire, but that didn't stop fans from sharing their thoughts on Social Media about their new aesthetic.
The pirate theme was certainly appropriate during the first night of WrestleMania, which saw the even have to be delayed more than once thanks to the thunderstorms that were hovering over the stadium. Though the first night event might have been slightly delayed, it did give fans the cringe-worthy moment where announcer Michael Cole decided to dub this year's event "WrestleRainia", which certainly had some WWE fans talking online.
What did you think of Hogan and Titus' swashbuckler makeovers? What do you want the theme of WrestleMania to be next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
What Is A Pirate Anyway?
Well WrestleMania Night 2 is off to a flying start as Hulk Hogan comes out dressed as a pirate saying "ho ho ho" and then "har har har" as he tries to figure out what a pirate is. pic.twitter.com/mDfVxjJ7ns— Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) April 12, 2021
A New Cereal Mascot?
Hulk Hogan said pic.twitter.com/RM6ZOc5jRD— 𝙀𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙊𝙉 ™️ (@WudstockRichie) April 12, 2021
Look At The Time
Just seen Hulk Hogan dressed as a pirate and I think that means it's time for bed.— Ben (@BenWignall) April 12, 2021
Iron Shiek Speaks
FUCK THE HULK HOGAN HE LOOK LIKE A DUMB PIRATE SON OF A BITCH #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/2ZDLdV0vPT— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 12, 2021
Uh Oh
The entire #WrestleMania when Hulk Hogan speaks pic.twitter.com/Ri1V7esciu— Tim陳Chan (@Tim_Chan) April 12, 2021
The One Piece?
Why hulk hogan is cosplaying whitebeard?#WrestleMania37 pic.twitter.com/GnEaUG3HIc— Ser Suliman (@SerSuliman) April 12, 2021
What Has Happened
Wtf are @TitusONeilWWE and @HulkHogan wearing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Tbh80PNYnw— Matt Rundle (@WWEMatt92) April 12, 2021
SpongeBob Has Left The Building
@TitusONeilWWE @HulkHogan @wwe @SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/fCUoR5Y4tO— old man nathan (@_rage258) April 12, 2021
Looks Like The Pirate Attire Didn't Work
Hulk Hogan is getting LOUDLY booed every time he speaks! 😳😂😲 #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/V6jv1QyvZf— Dave Barabas (@barabas_dave) April 12, 2021