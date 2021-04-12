WWE Fans Cannot Comprehend Titus And Hogan's Pirate Costumes

This year's WrestleMania decided to have two hosts start each night, choosing Hulk Hogan and Titus for the roles, and though the first night had a number of fans booing Hogan during his appearance, it seems as if fans were befuddled by the pirate costumes being worn by the hosts. With WrestleMania 37 deciding to go with the pirate theme once again this year, it might make sense for the two hosts of the event to wear garrish attire, but that didn't stop fans from sharing their thoughts on Social Media about their new aesthetic.

The pirate theme was certainly appropriate during the first night of WrestleMania, which saw the even have to be delayed more than once thanks to the thunderstorms that were hovering over the stadium. Though the first night event might have been slightly delayed, it did give fans the cringe-worthy moment where announcer Michael Cole decided to dub this year's event "WrestleRainia", which certainly had some WWE fans talking online.

