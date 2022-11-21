WWE WrestleMania: Major Update on Future Location

WWE's WrestleMania will be heading to Nashville in 2027 if all goes as planned, according to a new report from The Tennessean's Mike Organ. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced plans for a new enclosed stadium in downtown Nashville back in October, and Butch Spyridon, the CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., has since received a verbal commitment from WWE that WrestleMania 43 will take place in the new stadium in 2027 should its construction take place as planned. This year's WrestleMania was held across two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas, while WrestleMania 39 is booked for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California.

Nashville's Nissan Stadium was the host for this year's SummerSlam and the event was so well-received that reports of WWE wanting to return to the city for another major event in the near future quickly emerged. Spyridon told The Tennessean, "The minute the Mayor's office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville."

He also made his case for WrestleMania taking place in Music City while recently speaking the Nashville City Council — "(WrestleMania) is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries. This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done."

"Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity. WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium," he later added, going so far as to compare the event to the Country Music Awards "on steroids."

Over the past decade, WrestleMania has expanded from a one-night show into an entire week of events. Nashville would likely also host that week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and a major NXT event along with shows from various independent promotions like GCW. Between Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the Nashville Fairgrounds and numerous smaller venues sprinkled throughout the city, Nashville would be well-equipped to host a boatload of wrestling shows over just a few days.