WWE Announces WrestleMania 40 Location and Dates

WWE is returning to the city of brotherly love. As firs reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, WWE will bring WrestleMania to Philadelphia, PA on April 6 and April 7 of 2024. This will be the 40th installment of the showcase of the immortals and will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the first time Philly has hosted a WrestleMania since 1999, which was headlined by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin defeating The Rock for the WWF Championship.

WrestleMania 40 will be the fifth consecutive installment of professional wrestling's premier event to be held across two days. WWE first experimented with a full weekend of WrestleMania in 2020, due to the empty arena nature of that specific show. With pandemic precautions still in place for the limited capacity WrestleMania 37 the following year, WWE brought back the two day rollout and has not looked back since. This past April's WrestleMania 38 in Dallas was the first edition of the event to have the potential for a full capacity across two shows, and it resulted in an insurmountable 131,372 total fans at the event over the weekend.

WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, "After a long 25 years, WrestleMania is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love – only this time at Lincoln Financial Field over 2 nights, April 6 & 7, 2024!"

As evident by its number, WrestleMania 40 will be another benchmark for the grandest stage of them all, and history indicates this could be another historic show. Previous WrestleManias that fell on an interval of 10 have been home to immortal moments like Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels' ladder match for the Intercontinental Title (WrestleMania X), Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle's bout for the WWE Championship (WrestleMania XX), and Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker to officially end the streak (WrestleMania XXX).

Coincidentally, the past two WrestleManias to fall on intervals of 10 have been headlined by a triple threat match. Chris Benoit defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XX to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, while Daniel Bryan beat Batista and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XXX to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Just about every wrestler who competed at the last WrestleMania in Philadelphia is now retired. WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, Kane, Mankind, and Jacqueline were featured in top matches, while legends like Owen Hart and Ken Shamrock competed in multi-man bouts. Goldust and Big Show are the closest to currently active competitors, as they wrestle for AEW as Dustin Rhodes and Paul Wight respectively, but their in-ring appearances are limited.

