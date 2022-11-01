Top WWE Star Rumored to Appear in Young Rock Season 3

Young Rock Season 3 will premiere this Friday night on NBC and rumors are spreading that a current WWE Superstar will be featured in the cast. Numerous wrestlers from the 80s and 90s have been depicted throughout the first two seasons, but other than Luke Hawx (Steve Austin) and Colt Cabana (Brooklyn Brawler), appearances from actual wrestlers have been scarce. But that will apparently change with Season 3 as Becky Lynch is rumored to be playing Cyndi Lauper during the show's 1995 time period.

Brian Gewirtz, an executive producer on the show and a former WWE head writer, talked about upcoming appearances in Season 3 during a recent interview with NBC Boston. He explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "Jeff Chiang and Jenn Carreras, as we're sitting down, it's essentially this big Q&A session where we're asking Dwayne for stories. I go into these things going, 'Well, I know every story', and I don't. There is a major story and a major story that's going to unfold this season that involves his grandmother and his parents that I had no idea about and nobody in the room did. We're all like, 'What? That happened?' He said, 'That absolutely happened.' That's serving as the major storyline for that era in 1985 and that season. So yeah, there are definitely going to be surprises from that perspective, and also, just like, you know, the fan in me just loves the surprises of who's showing up this year and which wrestler is going to appear that hasn't appeared in a previous season. I'll just say that there are some major gigantic names in the world of WWE, both from the 80s and 90s, that have yet to appear on Young Rock in seasons one and two who are absolutely appearing in season three."

Is Becky Lynch on Young Rock Season 3?

Scott Fishman of TVInsider then dropped the big hint that Lynch would be playing Lauper, the pop star who helped bring the WWF mainstream attention by appearing at multiple "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" events and was Wendi Richter's manager at the first WrestleMania in 1985. Lynch's casting has not been outright confirmed, but stay tuned for full coverage of the episode on Friday night.

Think fans are going to see @BeckyLynchWWE back on TV sooner than later because you know …girls just want to have fun. 👀 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 1, 2022

Lynch has been off WWE TV since SummerSlam after suffering a separated shoulder in a Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. She turned babyface after the match, but was then written off TV on the following episode of Raw when Bayley and her Damage CTRL faction further "injured" Lynch's arm.