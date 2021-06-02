WWE: Zelina Vega's Current Status Unclear Following Big Releases

:heavy_multiplication_x:

This morning saw the WWE making some big waves with the announcement that they were releasing some heavy hitters within their roster, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, and more, but with one of those being Aleister Black, husband to female wrestler Zelina Vega, her status in returning to World Wrestling Entertainment is now most assuredly in question. Initially starting with the company as a part of NXT a few years back, Vega was released from her contract late last year, following a controversial tweet that asked for wrestlers to unionize with the organization.

Originally, there were rumors that Thea Megan Trinidad Budgen, aka Zelina Vega, was set to make a return to the WWE, with many believing that she would re-sign under Vince McMahon and join her husband Aleister in the ring once again. With Aleister now released from the company, it definitely would seem as if the possibility of Vega returning to World Wrestling Entertainment has flown out the window alongside her husband. With these recent releases, it seems as if the WWE is in dire need of new female wrestlers, as Smackdown for example only has seven wrestlers to its name as it stands following the loss of several superstars.

With fans discussing what might happen with Zelina Vega's situation, Sean Ross of Fightful.com responded to a question on social media, stating that he 'has not heard anything about pen to paper there", leaving many to wonder if the doors have completely closed on Vega's returning to the WWE.

Aleister Black, the husband of Zelina Vega, had this to say following the news of his release from the WWE:

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Fans are now left wondering whether these releases are the opening salvo for a potential sale of the WWE, with many believing that Vince McMahon is priming to sell the company following the organization's success during the coronavirus pandemic.

