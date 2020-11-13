WWE Releases Zelina Vega

✖

WWE announced on Friday night that the company had officially released Zelina Vega (real name Thea Budgen) from her WWE contract. In a statement on WWE.com the promotion wrote, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors." The move will undoubtedly come as a shock, as Vega had been a staple of the Monday Night Raw roster for a large portion of 2020 while managing the likes of Andrade and Angel Garza. She signed with WWE back in June 2017 and initially appeared as Andrade's manager in NXT. Together the pair were brought up to the main roster in April 2018.

In recent months the 29-year-old had transitioned away from managing into becoming a full-time wrestler. She challenged Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship twice in September (including the Clash of Champions pay-per-view), then was moved to SmackDown as part of the 2020 Draft. Her last WWE match took place on Nov. 6 in a triple treat against Ruby Riott and Natalya on SmackDown.

Fans were quick to notice WWE's announcement came just 10 minutes after Vega's latest tweet, in which she showed her support for unionization.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Prior to her release, Vega had one of the most popular Twitch channels of any WWE star on the roster. But she, like every other wrestler on the Raw and SmackDown rosters with an account, was recently affected by WWE's new policy regarding third-party accounts such as Twitch and Cameo. The policy recently saw stars like AJ Styles temporarily suspend their accounts, and Vega publicly stood in solidarity with Paige (who was also being affected by the policy despite not being an active in-ring wrestler), who has repeatedly spoken out against the company.

AND helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world. It’s where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you🖤 — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 2, 2020

As of this writing, Vega has not commented directly about the release.