Former WWE Star Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) Has Reportedly Signed a New Deal

✖

Fans have been eager to see Thea Trinidad (formerly Zelina Vega in WWE) land at another company after her 90-day non-compete clause came to an end, and evidently that has happened, though we don't know which promotion she has actually signed with or if she was signed with another wrestling promotion in general. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Trinidad has signed a deal with a company, but Dave Meltzer notes that it seems to be a short-term contract that won't allow her to work for another wrestling company. That includes AEW, so at least for now, you won't see her appearing on Dynamite.

“Trinidad has signed a deal, we don’t know with who or even that it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW," Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer also wrote that the contract is “somewhat of a short-term thing”, noting that “the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently.”

If it was Impact, given their recent crossovers with AEW, that whole not working with AEW thing probably wouldn't be the case, so guess you can rule that out. That leaves other promotions like New Japan, NWA Power, and more, but as Meltzer noted, this could also end up not being a wrestling promotion.

Vega's old partner Andrade recently came to terms with WWE on his release from the company, and since there's no 90-day non-compete, many thought the two might reunite right away somewhere else. It doesn't appear to be the case right now, but that's not to say it couldn't happen later.

Tony Khan has said he's interested in talking to Trinidad, and she would benefit any roster as either a manager or an in-ring competitor, so hopefully, we'll get more details on her permanent home soon.

Where do you want to see Trinidad end up? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!