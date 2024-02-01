WWE 2K24 Impressions: Ambulance Matches and 40 Years of WrestleMania Showcase Get Things Started in a Big Way

The WWE 2K series has delivered two excellent editions of its long-running series in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23, and from early impressions, WWE 2K24 seems to be following that tradition. WWE 2K24 hit the ground running with the announcement of its three cover stars and a celebration of 40 Years of WrestleMania in its 2K Showcase. The game is also adding two big match types to the series with Ambulance and Casket matches, along with enhancements to the backstage brawl, GM Mode, MyFaction, Universe, more playable Superstars, and the core gameplay between the ropes. ComicBook.com had the chance to test out some of those new additions to the game, and so far WWE 2K24 is already headed in the right direction.

We had the chance to test out the new Ambulance match, backstage brawl, and 40 Years of WrestleMania 2K Showcase, along with general gameplay in a number of returning modes. The gameplay between the ropes features some new wrinkles that should add to an already deep system, and yet the game retains its streamlined feel from last year's game. Being able to dive off the top rope into a group of superstars is a welcome addition, and is one of several new mechanics and mini-games that look to tether matches in the game to their real-world counterparts.

(Photo: 2K)

The big thing here is that the core gameplay remains intuitive and incredibly fun, and the new elements seem to only enhance that feeling. An unexpectedly huge new element is in the weapons category, which adds new weapons like trash cans (finally!), guitars, and microphones. I didn't see any guitars in my playtime, but having trash cans in the mix is lovely.

That said, the element that had the most immediate impact was being able to throw weapons. Being able to hurl a bat or kendo stick at someone is huge for several reasons, as it can be used for spacing in a two or three-on-one scenario or as a way to keep an opponent knocked down so you can get within closer range. Seeing the Undertaker chuck a kendo stick at me to keep my comeback from happening was hilarious but also effective, and I can already see many looking to implement this into their strategies when weapons enter a match.

For the match types themselves, we had the chance to test out Ambulance matches, which are pretty straightforward and yet no less fun. Your goal is to get your opponent in the Ambulance and shut both doors, and that's a three-step process in order to maximize the drama you would see in an actual match. You'll have to get your opponent into the Ambulance by doing substantial damage and wearing them down, and then you'll need to shut each door. Doing so will initiate a mini-game that has you mashing buttons to push them back and shut the door, and then you'll move to the second door. As you wear them down this gets easier, but it still took me a few tries against a worn-down opponent to get both doors shut. This was part of the fun though, and the tension in those moments keeps the energy high even if you aren't successful.

That wasn't so much the case for the Backstage Brawl, however, though there are some high points. The more interactive environments are welcome, but it's not enough to keep from losing interest relatively quickly. Being able to climb ladders and go to different areas is great, but there's unfortunately not much to do in those areas that differ from just being on the ground level. You can pick up weapons and interact with a few different elements, including an elevator that presents a few fun moments, but most of the items are not directly interactive. That means you're just moving through boxes and other things that feel like they should be interactive, and while being able to play with four players now will present its own chaotic fun, it still feels like something is missing from putting this mode over the top.

(Photo: 2K)

One of the major attractions in this year's game is the 40 Years of WrestleMania 2K Showcase, and it's already immensely impressive. We had a chance to try out a few recent matches, including Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The Showcases matches have somehow achieved a new level of seamlessness between the real footage and in-game visuals, and that level of polish goes a long way to immersing you into that given moment in time. The game has also gotten better at giving you more pointed directions as to what to do next, and there's obviously been a lot of time dedicated to bringing these moments to life. While the full Showcase match list will be revealed down the line, the mode is already off to a great start.

As with every WWE 2K game, the graphics have received an upgrade, but the likeness accuracy will vary from superstar to superstar. This year's top-level recreations include Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, and Dakota Kai, and hopefully many more will follow in their footsteps. There are many other additions to the game we are eager to test out, but this initial sampling provides a stellar foundation for what should be another big entry in the WWE 2K franchise.

Are you excited for WWE 2K24? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!