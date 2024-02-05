WWE NXT Fans Are Losing It Over Carmelo Hayes Turning on Trick Williams
WWE NXT fans are losing their minds over Carmelo Hayes turning on Trick Williams!
WWE NXT Vengeance Day ended with the shocking, but not so shocking turn of Carmelo Hayes, and fans are losing their minds over his attack on Trick Williams! WWE NXT fans have been wary of the tension between Hayes and Williams for the last few months as when Williams was mysteriously attacked in the back, he didn't know who the attacker was. This mystery attacker had never actually been found, but Hayes had assured Williams that he had nothing to do with the mysterious attack. But it still wasn't enough for fans to think that Hayes wasn't the root cause.
This had built an unspoken tension between the two for the past few months, and that all exploded in Carmelo Hayes attacking Trick Williams at the end of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Williams had lost the NXT Championship title match to Ilja Dragunov, but even after this took place Hayes attacked Williams. Beating him in his already injured knee with a chair, Hayes attacked his former friend to a rain of boos.
Read on to see how WWE NXT fans are reacting to Hayes' attack on Williams, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Melo Got that HEAT
They chanting crazy at melo gah lee #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/wJwnwWyZEz— s e t h (@futurafreesky) February 5, 2024
Hard to Watch
this was so hard to watch. so fucking BRUTAL. #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/9ismrYDOvZ— pau (@316REIGNS) February 5, 2024
NO
CARMELO HAYES HAS FINALLY TURNED HIS BACK ON TRICK WILLIAMS.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/GfsiTyIUcl— (🦥) (@deonteddj) February 5, 2024
It Was All Leading to This
it all makes sense. Throws the chair away cuz that could be evidence. He chose the chair tonight as his main weapon. Faked a leg injury to foreshadow what he was gonna do to trick. Amazing storytelling man 10/10 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/BSFW4HFUbh— HEADOFTHETABLE (@HEADOFTABLEPO5) February 5, 2024
Seen Enough
I’ve seen enough #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/eLc7LVUJ73— Lo Life Daniel (@LoLifeDaniel) February 5, 2024
History Repeats
History repeats itself. 💔 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/x1Azz257tr— Wrestling Radar (@WrestlingRadar) February 5, 2024
Heartbroken
my honest reaction to #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/ecOaSBcPpE— Shadow 🔥 40 days (@SeerofSh4dows) February 5, 2024
What a Show
Man. What an awesome show #VengeanceDay was. Probably the best event since Black and Gold.
The 3 title matches in particular were electric.— Apron Bump (@ApronBump) February 5, 2024