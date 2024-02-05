WWE NXT Fans Are Losing It Over Carmelo Hayes Turning on Trick Williams

WWE NXT Vengeance Day ended with the shocking, but not so shocking turn of Carmelo Hayes, and fans are losing their minds over his attack on Trick Williams! WWE NXT fans have been wary of the tension between Hayes and Williams for the last few months as when Williams was mysteriously attacked in the back, he didn't know who the attacker was. This mystery attacker had never actually been found, but Hayes had assured Williams that he had nothing to do with the mysterious attack. But it still wasn't enough for fans to think that Hayes wasn't the root cause.

This had built an unspoken tension between the two for the past few months, and that all exploded in Carmelo Hayes attacking Trick Williams at the end of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Williams had lost the NXT Championship title match to Ilja Dragunov, but even after this took place Hayes attacked Williams. Beating him in his already injured knee with a chair, Hayes attacked his former friend to a rain of boos.

Read on to see how WWE NXT fans are reacting to Hayes' attack on Williams, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!