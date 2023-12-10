WWE's CM Punk and Triple H Both Reportedly at NXT Deadline

CM Punk got people talking after his lengthy promo on SmackDown, but he wasn't done giving the WWE Universe something to buzz about. Earlier today Punk tweeted that he was in Bridgeport and looking for something to do, which is where NXT Deadline is taking place later tonight. Then Shawn Michaels and Triple H got in on the fun, and now a report from Fightful Select states that "Corey Brennan has also been told both CM Punk and Triple H are at the venue tonight." It very much seems that Punk will make some type of appearance at Deadline, and we can't wait to see how it all pans out.

It started with Punk on Twitter, where he posed next to the WWE World Championship statue and wrote, "Missed my flight today. Woke up in Bridgeport. Anything to do here?"Shawn Michaels then responded to Punk, writing, .@CMPunk Since you're in Bridgeport and have some time, let's forgo the phone call and talk in person."

I gotta see this. https://t.co/BC7BgIJhvP — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2023

Triple H chimed in too, responding to Michaels and Punk's conversation by writing, "I gotta see this." Triple also hyped up Deadline and teased some surprises. On Twitter, Triple H wrote, "#NXTDeadline could change the landscape of #WWENXT as we know it. Two #IronSurvivor Challenge Matches, championships on the line, a heated rivalry heads inside a Steel Cage, and more... 8e/5p @peacock @WWENetwork."

It doesn't seem likely that Punk will actually sign with NXT, but having him in the mix at Deadline is still exciting. In just a week, Punk has come into contact with a host of superstars, and he's mentioned even more of them in his promo on SmackDown. If Punk appears in a segment with an NXT superstar, it will certainly be noteworthy, especially if it's someone like Cora Jade, who adores Punk and met him before she was the NXT star she is now.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with Punk specifically, but it should be a fun night with some other surprises if Triple H's tease pans out. In the meantime, you can find the full card for NXT Deadline below.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Dragon Lee

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes vs Lexis King

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

Are you excited to see CM Punk at NXT Deadline? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!