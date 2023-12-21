WWE's Gunther Details How Working With The Miz Has Benefitted Him

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against former eight-time Intercontinental Champion, The Miz. The match was their second encounter, following Survivor Series where Miz very nearly stole the win with a near fall. They met on WWE Raw last week from Cleveland, Ohio where Miz teamed with DIY against Imperium. The Miz picked up the win for his team with a Skull Crushing Finale to Giovanni Vinci. After that match, Miz confronted Gunther and demanded a title rematch. Gunther agreed but if Miz loses, he can't challenge for the title again as long as Gunther is champion.

Going into their second title match, Miz spoke to Jackie Redmond backstage noting that a few weeks ago he had stated that we won't know who Gunther really is until he's at the bottom of the mountain. "Well, that boulder at the top of the mountain sure seems mighty sturdy. But the foundation is cracked, Gunther is reeling; Imperium is caving in around him. The first time we see a glimpse of personality from Gunther is when I rattled him."

Following the program with Miz, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion reflected on working with the Miz and how it benefitted him. "The promo I had with Miz was fantastic for myself. I enjoy being in the ring with guys that have a similar style of me, but I even more enjoy the challenge of being with somebody that is completely different, and Miz is a polar opposite to what I am," Gunther said. "The guy has been in the company for 20 years, he's an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that's benefited me the most so far."

The promo that Gunther is referring to is their face-to-face on the November 20 episode of WWE Raw. Gunther was tearing into Miz, telling him that he's just an entertainer that never belonged in wrestling and he still doesn't. "So, here we are. 20 years later and things haven't changed. You still do not belong in this sport. You still do not belong in my ring. The only place you belong is behind that guardrail over there will all those other weirdos that are just like you." As the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has held the championship for 559 days and counting and has defended it 19 times. On Raw, Gunther made it clear to the rest of Imperium that he's going to be taking a "few weeks off."